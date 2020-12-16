Man dies during welfare check by Kennewick Police

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 25-year-old man died in the custody of Kennewick Police officers despite their best efforts to save him.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers arrived near the 4,000 block of W. 27th Ave for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers noticed the man allegedly using what they suspected to be narcotics while he rolled around inside of a vehicle.

When Kennewick Police officers made contact with the man, he was fully conscious. They detained him, handcuffed him and put him in the back seat of their patrol vehicle as they searched his car.

Officers returned to the vehicle to find the man unconscious and not breathing. As they called Kennewick Fire Department medics for help, they administered CPR and gave him Narcan, which is used to treat narcotic overdoses in emergency situations.

Medics arrived at the scene and continued to provide emergency services, but the man passed away anyway. His name is not being released as Kennewick police officers have yet to notify the family.

Since the man was in police custody when he died, the Special Investigations Unit is being activated to investigate the situation.

