Man dies in 100-foot fall at Oregon coast while trying to pose for a photo, OSP says

MANZANITA, Ore. — A 43-year-old Seaside man died when he fell from a tree at the edge of a cliff on the Oregon coast Sunday afternoon.

Two people were hiking together at Oswald West State Park just north of Manzanita when they walked down to Devil’s Cauldron trail to get a photo at a viewpoint on the cliffside, Oregon State Police said in a news release.

Troopers say Steven Gastelum, 43, had climbed a tree on the cliff’s edge to pose for a photo when a limb broke, causing him to plummet approximately 100 feet into the ocean.

Rescuers used a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter and jet skis from the Nehalem Bay Fire Department to find Gastelum and bring him to shore.

Gastelum was transported by ambulance to Tillamook Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.