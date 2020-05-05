Man dies in collision with semi in eastern Oregon

David Mann by David Mann

GRANT COUNTY, Ore. — A man died in a collision with a semi-truck near John Day on Saturday.

The crash happened on Highway 26 near milepost 150 around 4:26 p.m.

According to the Oregon State Police, it appears that Lawrence Goings, 56, was driving eastbound in a right-hand curve when his 1967 Jeep crossed into the westbound lane and collided with the commercial truck.

Goings died from injuries sustained in the crash. No one else was injured.

The Mt. Vernon Fire Department, ODOT, John Day Police and EMTs from Blue Mountain Hospital assisted OSP at the scene.

