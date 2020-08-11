Man dies in crash with semi on Umatilla County highway

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a man died when his pickup collided with a semi-truck on a two-lane highway in Umatilla County Monday morning.

Troopers say 60-year-old Lester Estes of Wallowa was driving northbound on Highway 37 near milepost 7.5 when he crossed into the southbound lane in a Dodge 2500 pickup and collided with a semi driven by 48-year-old Harold Buell of Moses Lake.

Authorities responded about 11:11 a.m. and found Estes dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash has not been determined, and troopers did not say if drugs or alcohol were involved.

The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, Umatilla County Fire District 1 and Oregon Department of Transportation assisted troopers at the scene.

