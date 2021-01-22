Man dies in head-on crash near Hanford

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – A 43-year-old man has died after a head-on crash near the Hanford site.

According to Sergeant Scott Surplus with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the man was driving south on Route 4 South towards Richland just after 5:00 p.m. on Thursday.

That’s when, for reasons under investigation, the man veered and crossed over the roadway’s centerline before ramming head-on into a truck going north.

First responders requested a Life Flight, but the man died at the scene.

The other male driver was taken to Kadlec to be checked out, but his injuries appeared to be minor.

The victim’s name is not being released until the remainder of his family has been notified about his passing.

