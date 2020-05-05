Man dies of COVID-19 in Walla Walla County

David Mann by David Mann

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — A man in his 70s is the first Walla Walla County resident to die of COVID-19.

The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health (DCH) said Tuesday that the man passed away on May 4 after having been hospitalized. Health officials said he had underlying health conditions.

“We wish to express our deepest sympathy to this man’s family and friends during this difficult time” said Meghan DeBolt, Director of Walla Walla County Department of Community Health. “We want to remind the community, that this is not the time to challenge the Stay Home, Stay Safe orders. We need to be diligent in protecting ourselves and others, especially our most vulnerable community members.”

As of Monday, 92 people in Walla Walla County have tested positive for COVID-19 and 32 have recovered.

Debolt said people over the age of 65 and those with underlying health conditions are at highest risk for COVID-19.

The community is encouraged to help prevent the spread of the illness by following social distancing and hygiene guidelines.

