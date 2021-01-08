Man driving in the wrong lane, causes fatal accident near Prosser

PROSSER, Wash. – One person is dead and another injured after three cars collided on I-82 near Prosser.

The fatal crash happened just before 11 Wednesday night.

Troopers with Washington State Patrol say a 60-year old man was driving in the wrong lane when he crashed into a pick-up truck which caused the pick-up to hit another car.

The 60-year old man died at the scene.

Each driver was wearing their seat belts, Investigators don’t know yet if drugs or alcohol played a factor.