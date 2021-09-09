Man drowns in a boating accident, another man still missing

by Amanda Mason

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two potential drownings after finding the body of an 80-year-old man, according to a recent Facebook post.

Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the report of a capsized boat on Chance Lake. Deputies stated in their Facebook post that the boat was “submerged.”

KAPP-KVEW confirmed with Franklin County Deputies Thursday morning that the body found was the boat owner, an 80-year-old man from Grandview, and deputies believe he drowned.

RECENT: ‘This was my dream’: Kennewick family’s mobile coffee trailer totaled overnight

Authorities say the man’s 35-year-old friend was supposed to be with him, but he still hasn’t been found. In their Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said that Dive Rescue will be back out searching for the 35-year-old man.

The cause of this incident remains under investigation, and deputies said the Franklin County Coroner will release the names.

RELATED ARTICLES BY KAPP-KVEW STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.