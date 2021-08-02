Man entered a Kennewick garage, allegedly stole tools and other items, according to police

by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a robbery after a man was caught on video inside the garage of a Kennewick home.

Kennewick Police say the suspect entered the garage on July 28 around 10:00 p.m.

The residence is on the 4300 block of W 8th Ave., according to police. The suspected thief appears to look directly into the video camera inside the garage. The Kennewick Police Department has not identified the suspect.

Investigators say the man allegedly stole tools and other items from the garage.

The suspect is described as six feet tall, with tattoos on both arms.

If you have any information you’re urged to contact non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.

