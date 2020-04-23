WSP: Man flees from troopers at nearly 150 mph on I-82

David Mann by David Mann

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol says a driver fled from troopers at nearly 150 miles hour on I-82.

Troopers said they began chasing the driver as he was going about 115 miles per hours on the freeway near Prosser.

“As the suspect was fleeing, the trooper estimated his speed near 150 mph!!” Trooper Chris Thorson tweeted.

The chase lasted about 10 miles before the suspect pulled over near Benton City and gave himself up.

He was arrested for felony eluding.

Troopers just got in a 10 mile pursuit after obtaining a speed check of 115 mph on I-82 near Prosser. As the suspect was fleeing, the trooper estimated his speed near 150 mph!! The suspect then pulled over near Benton City and gave himself up. #NotAcceptable pic.twitter.com/WajmQ9MbMI — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) April 23, 2020

Comments

comments