Man hospitalized after speeding, rolling vehicle several times in Kittitas County

by Neil Fischer

KITTITAS CO., Wash. — A man from Moses Lake had to be transported to Harborview Medical Center after he was speeding, crashed into a rock wall, and rolled his car several times along I-90 in Kittitas County.

The Washington State Patrol says the crash happened Monday night around 10:13 p.m. on I-90 near milepost 120.

Investigators determined Christopher Beard, 29, was speeding on I-90 before he crashed into a rock wall along the shoulder of the interstate.

The Washington State Patrol says the engine of Beard’s Ford Focus separated from the car and landed 20 feet from the vehicle.

Beard was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle to be treated for his injuries, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The Washington State Patrol says Beard is facing charges for driving with a suspended license and speeding.

