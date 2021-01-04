Man in custody after standoff in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department took a Hispanic man in his 20’s into custody Sunday evening after he barricaded himself in a car with a gun.

Police responded to a residence near Owens Ave. and Lewis St. around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday for a mental health call involving the man. Upon arrival, officers heard a gun shot come from the area.

Police surrounded the area and shut down Lewis St. from Wehe Ave. to Elm Ave. for a few hours.

Sgt. Gregory with the Pasco Police Department told KAPP-KVEW that they were unsure where the shot came from, thus police did not have enough evidence to enter the home.

Police responded to the area again later in the afternoon after receiving a call for a car prowler with a gun.

Sgt. Gregory told KAPP-KVEW it was the same man from the mental health call.

Police say the man barricaded himself inside a sedan that was registered to the home.

A SWAT team entered the area around 4:20 p.m. and took the man into custody.

Investigators say they found a gun inside the sedan.

Police say mental health professionals are working with the man to ensure his safety.

All roads were back open by 5:00 p.m.

