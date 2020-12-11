Man incarcerated at Stafford Creek Corrections Center dies from COVID-19

Stafford Creek Corrections Center in Aberdeen, Washington (H/T Hunter Montiel)

ABERDEEN, Wash. — A man incarcerated at Stafford Creek Corrections Center died due to complications with the coronavirus on Thursday.

While this was the first death at Stafford Creek, it represents the fourth death of an incarcerated individual under the watch of the Washington state Department of Corrections. One Washington state correctional officer also died due to complications with the virus.

Though the Washington Department of Corrections has a set of guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including “restricted movement” protocol, the close-quarters nature of facilities makes it difficult to contain community spread.

Stafford Creek has seen a rapid uptick in positive coronavirus cases. The Department of Corrections records cites 242 confirmed cases to date. This noted a 121 confirmed case increase from the previous update from DOC officials.

This is a developing story.

