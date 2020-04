Man injured after crashing into cow in Yakima Co.

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. – A 39-year-old Moxee man was injured after crashing into a cow early Thursday morning.

According to Washington State Patrol, around 2 a.m. Mike Combs was driving west on SR-24 about 22 miles east of Moxee when he crashed into the cow in the roadway.

Combs was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial for treatment. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Drugs or alcohol were not a factor.

Comments

comments