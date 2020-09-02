Man injured after crashing into elk on Yakima County roadway

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. – A 27-year-old man was injured after crashing into an elk in Yakima County on Tuesday night.

According to Washington State Patrol, Cameron Adams of Bellevue was driving east on SR 410 about eight miles west of Naches just before 10 p.m.

That’s when he came to an elk in the road and crashed into it.

Adams was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital. His car was totaled.

He was wearing a seat belt and drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.