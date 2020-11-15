Man injured driving wrong way on I-82 near Kennewick

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

BENTON CO., Wash. — The Washington State Patrol reported that Tod Agens, 55, was injured after driving the wrong direction on I-82 near Kennewick.

According to the report, Agens was traveling Eastbound in the Westbound lanes of I-82 near 395 just after 6:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The man from Central Point, Oregon swerved to avoid a vehicle and left the road.

The Washington State Patrol reported that Agens was transported to Trios.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to have been a factor.

No other injuries were reported.

