Man jumps into Columbia river to avoid arrest, police say

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

A 35-year-old man was rescued after he jumped into the Columbia river to avoid getting arrested, police said.

Kennewick police responded to Clover Island Saturday afternoon after they received a call from the man’s family.

The family had seen Derick Young, 35, hiding in the bed of his pickup truck and knew he had a felony burglary warrant for his arrest after he skipped bail, officials said.

Officers tried to make contact but Young turned and began running before eventually jumping into the river.

Officials said after talking to Young on the water, he came out and was arrested without further incident.

Police said the family was “trying to help” and that Young was able to say goodbye.

“We understand as emotions run high poor decisions are made. We work to bring calm to the situation while we safely make an arrest,” KPD said in a Facebook post.