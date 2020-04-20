Man killed at cockfighting event in Yakima County

David Mann by David Mann

GRANDVIEW, Wash. — Yakima County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide that occurred at an illegal cockfighting event near Grandview.

Deputies said they responded to the 1200 block of Puterbaugh Rd. around 2:20 a.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting involving two groups.

They arrived to find a cockfighting event with 100 to 200 people in attendance. About 180 roosters were also located at the scene, roughly 50 roaming free and the rest locked in cages.

One male was found with injured at the scene. Another male was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound in a field near the intersection of Charvet and Hornby roads.

Deputies said it appears the deceased male’s body was moved from the address on Puterbaugh to the field. His autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

His name is being withheld until family is notified.

Deputies are trying to determine who was involved in the shooting and moving of the person’s body as well as who the organizer of the event was.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers to provide any useful information.

