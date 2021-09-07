Man killed in fatal Kittitas County crash on I-82

by Neil Fischer

KITTITAS CO., Wash. — The Washington State Patrol says Kelly Greene, 43, from Omak, Washington died Monday after he crashed on I-82 and was ejected from his car in Kittitas County.

Washington State Patrol says the crash happened around 3:26 p.m. Monday on I-82 near milepost 15.

Investigators say Greene’s Jeep Grand Cherokee left the interstate and crashed into a rock barrier.

The Washington State Patrol pronounced Greene deceased at the scene.

Investigators say Greene was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

