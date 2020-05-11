Man killed in May 9 stabbing at Richland motel identified

RICHLAND, Wash. — A man who was stabbed to death at the Economy Inn Saturday night has been identified as 38-year-old William Bepler.

According to the coroner’s office, Bepler was living at the motel on George Washington Way at the time of his death. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Richland police arrested 65-year-old Earnace Beasley Jr. in connection to Bepler’s death.

Hours after the stabbing, Beasely was booked at the Benton County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.

Details about the case are limited at this time.

