Man leads police on chase that ends with him atop a windmill in Benton City

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

BENTON CITY, Wash. — Police began the pursuit of a man that had allegedly assaulted a female with a weapon on Saturday around 3:30 p.m.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says the woman claimed a knife was presented and put near her throat.

Deputies saw the accused man get on the Ben Franklin Transit and started to follow him. The BCSO says deputies later confronted the man and that’s when he took off, and ran into the orchard across the street from Kiona-Benton City High School.

The man was able to climb up a windmill in the orchard and was seen from highway 225.

The BCSO says that the man sat there for approximately an hour and a half before willingly coming down. During this time, major winds came through the area causing dust to stir through the air. Benton County Fire District 2 was in the parking lot of Ki-Be Market along with several ambulances waiting in case they were needed.

Negotiators arrived at the windmill and talked the man into coming down, as long as he got to tell his side of the story.

Based on the information that the BCSO has, there was probable cause to believe that the assault had happened.

The man is facing an Assault 2 charge, and residential burglary.

He is being treated at Trios for possible narcotics.

