Man lodged in Yakima County Jail arrested for drive-by homicide of a senior citizen

by Dylan Carter

(Image of Vincent Mora-Worthington via Yakima Police Department)

YAKIMA, Wash. — A man who was already jailed has been arrested in connection with the homicide of a senior citizen outside of his home, according to officials from the Yakima Police Department.

Vincent Mora-Worthington (25) has been lodged in the Yakima County Jail on charges of eluding and hit-and-run after a run-in with cops, said detectives from the YPD Criminal Investigations Unit.

A 71-year-old man named Gerald Moore was shot outside of his home on S 8th St in Yakima on February 16, 2022. Detectives pinpointed a vehicle they believed belonged to the shooter, and several days later, they spotted Mora-Worthington driving that same vehicle.

Mora-Worthington allegedly fled from police officers, who tracked him to an apartment near Lake Aspen. He was arrested and booked into the Yakima County Jail, where he remained under suspicion of the aforementioned charges.

Yakima police detectives established a link between shell casings inside of the suspect’s vehicle to those found outside of Moore’s house. They also recovered a.38 caliber pistol and what they believe to be fentanyl pills inside of the car.

“The arrest of Mora-Worthington is an excellent example of collaboration between YPD officers and detectives,” YPD Captain Jay Seely said. “Hopefully this will provide some closure to Mr. Moore’s family and friends.”

On Friday, April 1, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld ordered that Mora-Worthington be held on suspicion of second-degree murder and drive-by shooting with bail set at $1 million.

