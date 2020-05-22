Man missing from Kent could be in Kittitas County

KENT, Wash. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Washington man. Kent Police and the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office believe 41-year-old Ian Eckles could possibly be in Cle Elum, Teanway, Liberty or Blewett Pass area. Eckles was last seen on May 16 in Kent. Friends say he was on his way to Liberty to meet them for a hunting party the morning of May 17.

His friends contacted the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday after he didn’t show up for work.

Eckles is approximately 5’7” and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes and usually wears a beanie or cap.

Eckles car is a silver 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser, license plate AOF6457 with damage to the front of the vehicle on the driver’s side. Anyone with information on Eckles’ location or his vehicle can call the Kent Police at (253) 852-2121.