Man prostitutes woman to make money for his bail, Spokane Co. court documents say

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a 30-year-old man for prostituting a woman to make money for his bail from jail.

According to court documents, a detective discovered the human trafficking case through jail phone calls on Feb. 25, 2020. Through their investigation, the detective discovered that Brandon Woodward was knowingly making money off the woman through prostitution.

Prostitution ads were found online with posting dates that matched the jail phone calls, documents state. During the phone calls, Woodward told the victim to post herself online for “dates” and to rob the “Johns” when they fell asleep. He also convinced her to drug them and rob them.

According to court documents, Woodward also told the woman to have sex with a bail bondsman in order to get him out of jail. Detectives also noted certain sex trafficking terms were used during the phone calls.

A special agent from the FBI is also involved in this case. The agent works human trafficking cases and provided the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office detective with the phone call list to look into. Woodward has been charged with promoting prostitution in the second-degree.

Woodward is also facing additional charges stemming from an earlier incident.

On March 27, police responded to a Spokane home about reports of an assault. According to documents, the victim said both Woodward and another man were wearing wigs and Woodward was carrying an aluminum bat.

According to court documents, Woodward told the victim to give him their wallet. When they didn’t, Woodward allegedly swung the bat, hitting him in the arm and head. The other man with Woodward put the victim in a chokehold while Woodward continued to hit the victim with the bat, documents explain.

The victim had multiple injuries including bruising on the left side of their face, a bloody nose and broken glasses.

Woodward and the man allegedly left the area — leaving the two wigs behind. The men were identified using Facebook profile pictures and comparing them to jail booking photos. It’s not clear if the victim and the men knew each other, but documents state the homeowner let them inside before the fight broke out.

Woodward was found on April 19 and booked into the Spokane County jail. He has also been charged with robbery and assault. Woodward’s bond is set at $25,000, according to court records.

