Man pulls out gun near protesters in Pasco

David Mann by David Mann

PASCO, Wash. — Pasco police say an 18-year-old man is facing criminal charges after he brandished a gun near protesters Friday evening.

Police said there was an altercation between two men that became physical on West Columbia Street near South Fourth Avenue around 5:45 p.m.

Black Lives Matter protesters planned to lock arms at the nearby Pasco Farmer’s Market starting at 6 p.m. to protest George Floyd’s death. The peaceful protest has continued as scheduled.

According to witnesses, the teen was walking down the street when he noticed the fight and pulled out a pistol. The teen said he drew the weapon because he saw that one of two men had a knife.

After police interviewed witnesses, they found that the 18-year-old’s story matched up with other accounts.

The teen was detained for questioning and allowed to leave. Police said they will be further investigating to determine what charges will be recommended.

It’s unknown if the incident had any connection to the protest.

Comments

comments