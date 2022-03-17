Man resisted arrest outside of Chinook Middle School; no danger posed to students

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A male suspect was detained and brought into custody after a struggle outside of Chinook Middle School on Thursday morning. Details are scarce, but Kennewick Police officials confirmed that there’s no present danger to students.

According to KPD Lt. Jason Kiel, a male suspect was arrested after a contentious interaction with Tri-Cities law enforcement. Police say the man was kicking doors and other objects when confronted by the authorities.

KAPP-KVEW’s reporter on the scene observed the man being restrained by several police officers from the Kennewick and Pasco Police Departments. It’s unclear what he is being arrested for, but KAPP-KVEW will provide an update once those details are made public.

A spit hood, otherwise known as a spit guard or spit sock, was placed over the man’s head. This mesh fabric is placed over a person’s head during a contentious arrest to prevent them from biting or spitting on arresting officers. It also reduces the risk of transferring disease to the arresting officers.

Chinook Middle School was not locked down as a result of the incident since it was quickly resolved with a heavy police presence nearby.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are publically revealed.

