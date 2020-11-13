Man robbed during suspected drug deal at Red Lion in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Kennewick police say a man was robbed and assaulted on Thursday night during what they believe was a drug deal.

According to Officer Sebastian Castilleja, two men were at Red Lion Inn & Suites on Clearwater Avenue for the alleged narcotics sale when the situation turned violent around 11 p.m.

During the transaction, one man punched the other and stole items before running away, according to Officer Castilleja.

The victim was ‘barely’ injured, but he did call police for help and told them he believed the suspect was ‘potentially’ armed with a handgun.

Neither of the men, whose age and name are not being disclosed at this time, have been arrested yet.

Now officers are investigating, but they say the public should not be afraid because this is an ‘isolated incident,’ but what is an isolated incident?

“If people are firing shots then obviously stray bullets can hit people so there is a threat, but what we mean is it wasn’t a random incident, it is isolated to the people involved. It’s not random people,” explained Officer Castilleja.

Details surrounding the situation are limited at this time because of the active investigation.

Tips should be directed to the Kennewick Police Department by calling 509-628-0333.

