Man robbed in Kennewick on Saturday; suspects flee in stolen car

by Margo Cady

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Kennewick resident was robbed on Saturday morning. The suspects are driving a stolen vehicle, last seen headed north on US Route 395, according to Kennewick Police Department (KPD).

The victim reports that a car pulled up in a parking lot near him around the 2500 block of West 4th Avenue, when three masked individuals got out. They then approached him while holding a gun, and demanded personal possessions.

The victim then attempted to flee, but was struck in the face several times by one of the suspects, according to KPD. They then stole some items from the victim, got in their car, and drove away.

The car is a white Mazda CX5 with Nevada license plate number 145R03. The vehicle had previously been listed as stolen through the Kent Police Department. It was last seen driving northbound on US Route 395.

The victim received treatment from KPD for minor injuries.

At this time, KPD believes this is an isolated incident. There is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333. You can also submit an anonymous tip here.

