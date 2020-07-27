Man robbed while trying to buy used Xbox left with head injury, broken bones

David Mann by David Mann

Pasco PD

PASCO, Wash. — A man was left with a head injury and several broken bones after getting robbed while trying to buy a used Xbox off Facebook Marketplace on July 21, according to the Pasco Police Department.

Police say the victim went to meet the purported seller of the Xbox in the 7-Eleven parking lot at Court Street and Road 44 around 10:20 a.m. that day.

The seller stayed in his minivan as the victim checked out the Xbox, then handed over cash and reached through the passenger-side window to grab his purchase. That’s when the minivan sped away, leaving the victim hanging out the window. The seller — now committing a robbery — reportedly ran a stop sign as he turned onto Court Street, ran up and down a curb and “basically shook the victim off” about a block down the road, police said.

“The speed was enough to toss the victim hard on the roadway; he was later diagnosed with fractures to the wrist, arm, and skull, and a brain bleed,” police said in a social media post, accompanied by the photo of the victim in a tattered shirt. On Sunday, police said the robber was wearing a mask during the robbery and they have not yet been able to identify him. Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 509-628-0333 and ask to speak to Pasco PD about case 20-20950. Police are reminding the public to be wary of online sellers faking their personal information on social media. They say people are welcome to arrange meetings in the Pasco Police Department’s parking lot by the front main entrance, where security cameras are always on. “We’d like to take the opportunity to once again tell the public that if you are meeting up with a stranger and you are taking cash or valuable property, feel free to meet 24-7 in the Pasco PD parking lot in front of the main entrance, where security cameras are always on,” police said. MEET-UP ROBBERY: On Tuesday morning 072120 at about 10:20 AM, a man wanting to purchase a used xBox on Facebook… Posted by Pasco Police on Sunday, July 26, 2020

