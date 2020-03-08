Man robs Pasco gas station clerk at gunpoint

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

Pasco, Wash. — Pasco officers are looking for a man who robbed a local gas station at gunpoint.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, police say a man walked into Kim’s Conoco near Court Street and 19th Avenue. He allegedly pointed what appeared to be a silver handgun and demanded money from the register.

It’s not clear how much the suspect got away with.

The man is described as thin and in his 20s, police say.

If you have any information, call police immediately.

