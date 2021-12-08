Man sentenced to almost 4 years for trafficking meth

by Associated Press

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A man accused of trafficking methamphetamine and was caught with six pounds of drugs at a Puyallup drug deal was sentenced Monday to almost four years in prison.

Omar Arellano-Hernandez, 28, will spend 46 months in prison for his drug dealing activity in Western Washington, according to the United States Department of Justice.

“We cannot lose sight of the damage methamphetamine continues to wreak in our communities,” U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said in a press release. “Overdose deaths from methamphetamine are at record high levels. Those in the grip of meth addiction struggle with the mental illness and frequently commit crimes to fuel their habit – making the community as a whole a victim of this drug trafficking.”

Investigators said the Mexican citizen was arrested April 2020 when he showed up to deliver more than six pounds of meth to another drug trafficker in Puyallup. Both men were arrested and officers found more meth and over $34,000 in cash in Arellano-Hernandez’ hotel in Tukwila.

The 28-year-old has been in United States custody since his 2020 arrest and will likely be deported to Mexico following his prison term, KOMO-TV reported.

COPYRIGHT 2021 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.