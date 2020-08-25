Man seriously injured in accident at popular Yakima River cliff jumping spot

David Mann by David Mann

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A Port Orchard man was seriously injured Sunday while cliff jumping along the Yakima River.

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office says Peter McClurg was injured about 1:10 p.m. when he jumped into the river from the “smiley face” rock, a well-known cliff jumping spot along SR 821 several miles south of Ellensburg. The sheriff’s office said McClurg’s 14-year-old son was with him at the time.

The sheriff’s office water rescue team located McClurg along the shoreline with a large group of rafters who were trying to help him. He was rushed to Ellensburg’s KVH Hospital by ambulance before being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

This marks the second serious accident in the past month at the popular cliff jumping spot located in the Yakima River Canyon.

A 53-year-old Toppenish man died Aug. 3 when he jumped into the Yakima River from the same cliff.