Man shot 3 times in Toppenish, transported to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital

by Neil Fischer

TOPPENISH, Wash. — A 31-year-old man was transported to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital after he was shot in both legs and the abdomen Tuesday night in Toppenish, according to police.

Police responded to the area of 10 Asotin Ave. near around 7:20 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim.

The Toppenish Police Department says the man was struck in his left leg, right leg, and abdomen.

Officers provided medical assistance to the victim until medics arrived, according to a police report.

Police say they were unable to get a description of any potential suspects from witnesses in the area.

A 32-year-old female was inside the victim car, but was uncooperative with investigators, according to police.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

