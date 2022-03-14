Man shot by Pasco police dies at hospital after allegedly stabbing victims, charging at cops

PASCO, Wash. —An armed suspect who was shot by a police officer on Sunday has died after being treated at a Tri-Cities-area hospital, according to an update from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) in charge of examining this incident.

Pasco police officers were dispatched to 6th Ave and W Lewis St in Pasco around 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, March 14. Early indications suggest that there was an altercation taking place between two men.

A male victim was found laying on the ground with several visible stab wounds. He received emergency treatment from first responders, but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

SIU officials say that officers contacted a man armed with a knife, who is accused of charging at the officers. A Pasco police officer shot the man, striking him with at least one bullet.

On Monday morning, the SIU confirmed that this man died at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

After the scene was secured, control was transferred to the SIU.

Physical evidence collected at the scene of the incident was processed thanks to the Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team. Now, Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary is working to confirm the identities of both civilians involved.

After they are identified, the SIU and Coroner will work with their next of kin to further the process.

Meanwhile, the identities of the officers who shot the late civilian are expected to be announced on Tuesday, March 15.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are announced.

