Man shot in Richland Sunday recovering from injuries

by Neil Fischer

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Police Department is investigating their second shooting in less than 72 hours after being called to a local hospital on Sunday for a man who had been shot in the ankle.

Investigators responded to a local medical facility around 4:42 p.m. on Sunday after a man was seeking medical attention for a gunshot wound, according to Richland police.

The Richland Police Department says the victim was at his home in the 1400 block of Jones Rd. near SR 224 at the time of the shooting.

Investigators say the suspect told the man to leave his trailer, and when the victim did not cooperate, the suspect shot at him twice. The victim was shot in the ankle, according to Richland police.

This is the third shooting that the Richland Police Department has investigated in November.

Police say the suspect was located and taken into custody for second degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, and two warrants.

