Man shot inside Pasco apartment, gunman on the run

David Mann by David Mann

PASCO, Wash. — Pasco police say a man was shot in the leg at the Victory Manor Apartments on Wednesday.

Shortly after noon, police were called to the apartment complex on North 16th Avenue near West Court Street for a report of a shooting that happened inside one of the apartments.

One man was injured and transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Information about the incident is very limited at this time. However, police say they’re looking for a black BMW with a blonde, caucasian woman and a hispanic man inside.

Police say several people were inside the apartment when the shooting happened.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story.

