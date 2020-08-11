Man shot, killed after opening fire on Pierce County deputies

Q13 by Q13

A Pierce County deputy shot and killed a man Sunday night after he reportedly fired shots at deputies.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded about 9 p.m. Sunday to multiple calls about a man firing shots in the 24900 block of 144th Avenue East in the Graham area. Callers also told 911 operators that the man held a knife to a neighbor’s throat.

Deputies heard multiple shots fired when they arrived, but they didn’t find him until after 10:30 p.m. when they realized he was inside a home with three other people.

They were able to get the three people out of the home safely, but the man was still inside firing shots, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 39-year-old man reportedly exited the home about 11:30 p.m. and fired multiple shots. A deputy returned fire, killing the suspect.

The Thurston County Critical Incident Investigation Team will handle the investigation.

Authorities have not released any additional information.

