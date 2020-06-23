Man shot, killed in apparent homicide near Hermiston

HERMISTON, Ore. — Deputies are investigating an apparent homicide in the Hermstion area that happened Saturday, June 20.

Authorities were called to the intersection of I-82 and Lamb Road for a report of a pickup truck stopped on the road with a man inside who needed medical attention.

They arrived to find 29-year-old Tracey Scott Medows dead with multiple gunshot wounds. He was a resident of Hood River, Oregon.

Detectives from the Umatilla/Morrow Major Crimes Team and the Oregon State Police Crime Lab are actively investigating the case.

