Man shot multiple times in Toppenish

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

TOPPENISH, Wash. — The Toppenish Police Department reported that a 29-year-old man was shot multiple times in Toppenish Saturday night.

Police say the shooting occurred just after 9:00 p.m. Saturday near the 10 block of East Toppenish Ave.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his legs, pelvic area, and back, according to police.

Authorities said the suspect fled the scene wearing all black clothing, a black beanie, and a black and white face covering.

The 29-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital to receive treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.