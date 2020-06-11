Man shot on I-182 in Pasco has died; teenage boy arrested

PASCO, Wash. — A 17-year-old boy is facing murder charges for a deadly drive-by shooting on I-182 in Pasco last week.

Pasco police say the teenage suspect was arrested without incident Wednesday night and has been booked at the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of first-degree murder.

The suspect allegedly shot at the victim’s car as they were traveling on I-182 westbound between 20th Avenue and Road 68 on Thursday, June 4 at about 5:05 p.m.

Investigators said they believe it was targeted and gang-motivated.

The victim hospitalized in an intensive care unit for a few days before passing away from his injuries earlier this week, police said.

The case remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Pasco Police Department.

