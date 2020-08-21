Man shot in Hermiston Safeway parking lot

David Mann by David Mann

HERMISTON, Ore. — Police say a 27-year-old man was shot in the Hermiston Safeway parking lot Friday afternoon.

At about 2:26 p.m., the Hermiston Police Department responded to the Safeway on Highway 395 for a report of a man suffering a gunshot wound.

Officers arrived within minutes and found the man with an apparent gunshot wound to his stomach area. He was treated at the scene before being transported to Good Shepherd Hospital, then airlifted to another hospital.

According to initial reports, the man got into an altercation near the Safeway entrance with a couple people who were inside a vehicle.

At least one person inside the vehicle opened fire, striking the man before fleeing the scene.

Police say the alleged victim was “less than cooperative” about what led up to the shooting. They say all the involved parties appear to know each other.

No arrests have been made.