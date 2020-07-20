Man shot outside of Econo Lodge motel in Kennewick, police looking for suspect

Kennewick police are searching for the gunman involved in a shooting Sunday night in the parking lot of a motel.

According to police, around 8:30 p.m. someone shot 38-year-old Andre Sanchez in the parking lot of the Econo Lodge in the 700 block of N Ely Street.

Police say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening and he was able to drive himself to Lourdes Hospital.

According to police, the suspect is still at large. They do believe the victim and suspect knew each other and that this was not a random incident.

They have not yet released a description of the suspect.

