Man shot twice in Kennewick, transported to area hospital

by Neil Fischer

Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A man is recovering in an area hospital after being shot multiple times on Tuesday, according to the Kennewick Police Department.

Police were dispatched to a disturbance around 12:11 a.m. Tuesday near the 3500 block of W Hood Avenue.

The Kennewick Police Department says officers were told that a man had been shot.

Police located the man, who had been shot twice, and started providing medical treatment prior to the arrival of medics.

The Kennewick Police Department says the man was transported to an area hospital.

The man is in stable condition, according to police.

The Kennewick Police Department believes this is an isolated incident.

Investigators have not arrested a suspected shooter, according to police.

