Man shot while driving on I-82 near Prosser

PROSSER, Wash. – Washington State Patrol is still looking for leads on a shooting that took place on I-82 near Prosser.

According to Trooper Chris Thorson, a man was shot while driving east on I-82 around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the victim was able to take the Gap Road exit and parked at an Ameristar gas station.

He was later taken to Kadlec. Officials have not given an update on his condition.

Washington State Patrol tells KAPP-KVEW they have no suspects at this time, and they have not been able to interview the victim yet.

Anyone with tips about the crime is asked to call Washington State Patrol.

