Teen stabbed during fight in Columbia Center Mall parking lot

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A teen was stabbed during a fight outside the Columbia Center Mall in Kennewick on Monday night.

According to police, just after 7 p.m., someone called 911 and told them they had witnessed a stabbing in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with a non-life threatening laceration to his left side.

The suspect and a group of people he was with had already left.

Police say they later found out the boy and the others were arguing inside Macy’s before they agreed to fight outside.

Officers tell us they are not releasing the names or ages of the people involved yet. However, a family member tells us the victim was 14-years-old.

This is an open and active investigation, and if you have any information on a suspect, you should give Kennewick police a call.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

