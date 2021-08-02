Man stabbed in Kennewick by his father-in-law, police say

by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department responded to Heatherstone Apartments on Saturday after a man was stabbed by his father-in-law.

Police were dispatched to Heatherstone Apartments just after 11:00 a.m. on Saturday for an assault.

Kennewick Police say the victim attempted to speak with Agustin Villalobos, 64, about a recent disturbance when Villalobos stabbed him in the abdomen.

Villalobos was taken into custody by the Kennewick Police Department.

The victim sustained a non-life threatening injury.

Villalobos was booked into the Benton County Jail for second degree assault. Police say other charges may be pending.

