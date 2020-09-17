Man suspected of breaking into Kennewick homes arrested

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Kennewick police say a man suspected of breaking into homes while people were sleeping inside has been arrested.

27-year-old Daniel Garcia-Sanchez allegedly broke into homes near the 3100 block of W. Hood Avenue and Morain Street.

Kennewick police say Garcia-Sanchez was checking for unlocked doors and windows while attempting to steal valuables.

At least nine homes were broken into last month. However, it’s not yet know if Garcia-Sanchez is responsible for all of these break-ins.

“At this point he’s only been charged with one burglary in addition to stolen property and some other crimes but their continuing to look at all those other burglaries in that area during that time frame to see if there are any additional burglaries he can be charged with as it relates to those,” said Lieutenant Aaron Clem with the Kennewick Police Department.

Police tracked down Garcia-Sanchez in the Yakima Valley.

He was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail for burglary, possession of stolen property, trafficking stolen property and identity theft.

KPD wants to remind people these are crimes of opportunity – so be sure to lock your doors and windows.