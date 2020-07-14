Man suspected of robbing Pasco mini mart with shotgun was already behind bars

PASCO, Wash. — A Pasco man suspected of robbing a convenience store with a shotgun last week was already behind bars when police identified him as their suspect.

Enrique Banda-Garcia, 23, is accused of robbing the Xpress Mart at North 18th Avenue and West Clark Street at about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday. Police say he threatened the store clerk with what appeared to be a sawed-off shotgun before being driven away in a red or maroon sedan.

He left with cash and Marlboro cigarettes.

On Monday, police said an officer followed up on a tip from one of the Pasco Police Department’s Facebook fans and discovered that their suspect was already booked at the Franklin County Jail for an apparently unrelated case.

The jail roster shows Banda-Garcia was booked for domestic assault early Sunday morning.

Police located a maroon Volvo and searched the car as well as Banda-Garcia’s home. They located a pistol-grip shotgun and some Marlboro cigarettes, which were seized as evidence.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call dispatch at 509-628-0333 or email Det. Jesse Romero at romeroj@pasco-wa.gov about case 20-19695.

