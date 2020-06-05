Man arrested for using pistol to intimidate Richland protesters, police say

RICHLAND, Wash. — Police arrested man after video showed him pulling out a pistol during a Black Lives Matter protest in Richland Friday afternoon. No one was injured during the incident.

Hundreds of people showed up to attend a peaceful protest on George Washington Way near John Dam Plaza to denounce systemic racism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. This was the second BLM protest at that location, which is right next to the Richland Police Department, in the past week.

In the early afternoon, witnesses told KAPP-KVEW a was walking on the sidewalk next to protesters with a pistol holstered on his hip, chanting “all lives matter.”

Police said the man group of protesters reportedly asked him to leave, but he refused and instead pulled out a pistol. KAPP-KVEW obtained a video that shows part of the altercation.

After reviewing video evidence from witnesses, police arrested the man on suspicion of intimidation, a misdemeanor, under Richland’s city code. He will be booked at the Benton County Jail.

