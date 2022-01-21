Man transported to hospital after crashing into semi-truck on US-12 in Walla Walla County

by Neil Fischer

WALLA WALLA CO., Wash — A man from Tacoma was transported to Lourdes Medical Center Friday morning after swerving to avoid debris on US-12 in Walla Walla County and colliding with a semi-truck, according to Washington State Patrol.

The Washington State Patrol says the collision happened around 6:20 a.m. Friday.

Both vehicles were traveling west on US-12 when Stephen Gal, 66, swerved to avoid debris in the road and lost control of his car, according to WSP.

The Washington State Patrol says Gal’s car struck a semi-truck traveling west on US-12 in Burbank. The crash blocked traffic on US-12 and caused delays early Friday morning.

Gal was transported from the scene of the crash to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured in the crash.

Gal faces improper lane usage charges, according to Washington State Patrol.

